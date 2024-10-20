Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 185.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $97.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.18. The company has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

