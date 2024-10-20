Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) is Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,927 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $18,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5,886.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,666,000 after acquiring an additional 405,288 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 291.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 481,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,714,000 after purchasing an additional 358,214 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,704,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,926,000 after purchasing an additional 264,005 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,994,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 444,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,672,000 after buying an additional 219,736 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VONG opened at $98.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.39. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.85 and a twelve month high of $98.98.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.