Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by New Century Financial Group LLC

New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,998,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,782,000 after acquiring an additional 313,316 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,525,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,607,000 after purchasing an additional 131,521 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,186,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,335,000 after buying an additional 176,660 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,880,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,036,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,627,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,042,000 after buying an additional 322,291 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $242.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.11 and a 200-day moving average of $224.79. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $242.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

