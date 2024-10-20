Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,067 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $13,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $172,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 38,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $786,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB opened at $50.76 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.40.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

