Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Decreased by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 373,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 16.1% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $105,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $288.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.86. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $289.70. The company has a market capitalization of $433.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

