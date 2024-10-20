Veracity Capital LLC Buys New Position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 21,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 114.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 15,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ADMA Biologics

In related news, Director Young Kwon sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $1,095,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 241,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,712.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 236,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $4,190,566.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,059,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,436,552.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Young Kwon sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $1,095,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 241,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,712.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 466,900 shares of company stock valued at $8,224,121 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of ADMA opened at $15.78 on Friday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $21.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -789.00 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average is $12.69.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $107.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.44 million. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ADMA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

