Veracity Capital LLC Has $1.76 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises 0.7% of Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Fiserv by 431.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 42.5% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,916,949.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,890 shares of company stock worth $32,855,417 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fiserv from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.92.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $197.29 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $198.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.18. The company has a market cap of $115.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

