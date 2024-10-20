Veracity Capital LLC Has $375,000 Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in RTX in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $125.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $167.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.38, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.48 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Alembic Global Advisors raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

Insider Activity at RTX

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,773.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.