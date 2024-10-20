Veracity Capital LLC Makes New $644,000 Investment in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 403.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays raised shares of Rentokil Initial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Rentokil Initial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTO opened at $24.74 on Friday. Rentokil Initial plc has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $34.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Rentokil Initial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.2034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

Rentokil Initial Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

