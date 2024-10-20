Veracity Capital LLC Raises Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,215 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. City Holding Co. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,884 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,649 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised shares of QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.75.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $170.92 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.33 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.19. The company has a market capitalization of $190.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.70%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,535,970.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,229,207.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,407 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

