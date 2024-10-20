Veracity Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up approximately 13.0% of Veracity Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Veracity Capital LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $34,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IUSG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,785,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,848,000 after buying an additional 720,444 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,062,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,971,000 after acquiring an additional 133,723 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,463,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,372,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,909,000 after purchasing an additional 54,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 970,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,722,000 after purchasing an additional 53,585 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $134.32 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $90.71 and a twelve month high of $134.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.2513 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

