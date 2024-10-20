Veracity Capital LLC Sells 174 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Veracity Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of IWR opened at $90.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $90.18.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

