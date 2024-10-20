Veracity Capital LLC Takes $541,000 Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 132.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,254.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $112.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $34.60 and a 12-month high of $116.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.44.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

