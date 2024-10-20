Verde Capital Management Has $3.73 Million Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Verde Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of Verde Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 14,704 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,507,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 49,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 22,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IMCG opened at $74.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.30 and its 200-day moving average is $69.16. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.01 and a 1-year high of $75.05.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

