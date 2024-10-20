Verde Capital Management Makes New $535,000 Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Verde Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,554 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McBroom & Associates LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 62,503 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 363,323 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $42,705,000 after buying an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24,369 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 10,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 8.7% during the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TJX opened at $117.71 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.92 and a twelve month high of $121.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.66.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

