Verde Capital Management Makes New Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Verde Capital Management bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. McBroom & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the third quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 10,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 68.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 28.1% in the third quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,210.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $860.10 and a twelve month high of $1,221.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,142.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,078.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,337.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,206.87.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total value of $462,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total value of $53,268.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,406.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total value of $462,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

