Verge (XVG) Market Cap Reaches $67.94 Million

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. During the last seven days, Verge has traded up 12% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $67.94 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68,550.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.72 or 0.00534957 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00008866 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.67 or 0.00108922 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00029271 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.18 or 0.00235119 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00028059 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00074372 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.