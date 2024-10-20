Verge (XVG) Trading Up 12.9% Over Last 7 Days

Verge (XVG) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $70.35 million and $3.40 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,974.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.90 or 0.00530486 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00008812 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.00 or 0.00107292 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.73 or 0.00235926 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00029040 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00028277 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00073692 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

