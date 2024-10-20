Vest Financial LLC Acquires 127,182 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 916,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,182 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $28,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 652.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $32.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Shares of NYSE:IPG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.03. 3,450,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,897,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $35.17.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 46.98%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

