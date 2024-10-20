Vest Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 481,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,112 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Church & Dwight worth $50,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $33,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.6 %

CHD traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $104.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,520,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,679. The stock has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $110.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.71 and its 200 day moving average is $104.04.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Church & Dwight

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,179.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.