Vest Financial LLC Has $26.91 Million Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,638 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC owned 0.05% of PACCAR worth $26,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in PACCAR by 15.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 195,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,292,000 after purchasing an additional 25,867 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 172.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 3.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Price Performance

PACCAR stock traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.09. 2,997,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,493,526. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.73. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $80.94 and a 12 month high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,747,215.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,066,583.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PACCAR from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on PACCAR from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PACCAR

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.