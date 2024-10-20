Vest Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 434,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,211 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Emerson Electric worth $47,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $574,908,000. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.3% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,285,000 after buying an additional 1,424,800 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 57,336.1% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,206,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,918,000 after buying an additional 1,204,058 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.7% in the first quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,885,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,817,000 after buying an additional 990,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Stephens lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.47.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $110.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,124,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,382. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $119.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.66 and its 200-day moving average is $109.18.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

