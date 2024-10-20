Vest Financial LLC Purchases 32,567 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,567 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC owned about 0.19% of CF Industries worth $29,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Councilmark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,251,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $610,000. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,824,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in CF Industries by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 99,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 52,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on CF Industries from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on CF Industries from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CF traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.99. 1,269,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,104,695. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.70. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $69.13 and a one year high of $90.86.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.50. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CF Industries news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,120. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $648,234.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,574.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,120. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

