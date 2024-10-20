Vest Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,011 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for 1.1% of Vest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $58,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $1,119,081.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,750,181.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total transaction of $1,018,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,615 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,825.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $1,119,081.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,750,181.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CAT traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $393.86. 3,024,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,638,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $192.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $363.86 and a 200 day moving average of $350.34. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.76 and a twelve month high of $403.60.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 59.88%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.91 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $380.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $399.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.50.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

