Via Renewables, Inc. (VIASP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.7185 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Via Renewables has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years.

Via Renewables Stock Performance

NASDAQ VIASP opened at $20.89 on Friday. Via Renewables has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $24.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.26.

Via Renewables Company Profile

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

