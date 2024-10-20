Vianet Group (LON:VNET) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 120.30 ($1.57) and traded as low as GBX 120.25 ($1.57). Vianet Group shares last traded at GBX 123.88 ($1.62), with a volume of 76,166 shares changing hands.

Vianet Group Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £36.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,129.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 126.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 120.37.

Vianet Group Company Profile

Vianet Group plc provides data services, actionable management information, and business insights in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through two segments: Smart Zones and Smart Machines. The company offers SmartContact, a contactless payment solution; SmartVend, a vending management system; iDraught, a draught beer quality and waste management system; SmartInsight, which provides actionable data and insights through interactive reporting; SmartAcademy which offers a range of e-learning videos and face to face training courses to support the business; and SmartMetrics, a telemetry solution that offers data capture and machine management services.

