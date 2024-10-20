Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) PT Raised to $53.00 at Roth Mkm

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Roth Mkm from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Viper Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Viper Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Viper Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Viper Energy Price Performance

Shares of Viper Energy stock opened at $51.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.96. Viper Energy has a 1-year low of $27.61 and a 1-year high of $52.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19. Viper Energy had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $216.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viper Energy will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Viper Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 1,045.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,877,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,825,000 after buying an additional 6,277,324 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Viper Energy by 16.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,410,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $246,566,000 after purchasing an additional 923,276 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Viper Energy by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,934,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,703,000 after buying an additional 634,036 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 326.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 760,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,554,000 after acquiring an additional 582,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,001,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,434,000 after purchasing an additional 496,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Featured Articles

