Virbac (OTC:VRBCF) Shares Up 3.2% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Virbac SA (OTC:VRBCF – Get Free Report) shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $383.52 and last traded at $382.00. 50 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $370.00.

Virbac Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $370.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.01.

Virbac Company Profile

Virbac SA manufactures and sells a range of products and services for companion animals and farm animals in France, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, Pacific, and Africa and the Middle East. The company offers a range of vaccines, dental hygiene, reproduction, dermatology, parasiticides, diagnostic, antibiotics, and aquaculture products; and veterinary medicines for anesthesia, geriatrics, behavior, and injectable micronutrients, as well as petfood and electronic identification.

