Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Increased by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,960 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.7% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 970.0% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 211.9% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 52.9% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of V stock opened at $290.62 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.03 and a 12 month high of $293.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $531.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.91 and a 200-day moving average of $272.91.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. William Blair raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.19.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
