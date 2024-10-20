Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,450 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 138.3% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 253.0% in the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 216.4% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 503 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,787,946.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares in the company, valued at $26,787,946.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $2,056,445.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,931,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,589,163.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,267,901. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.96.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.31. The company had a trading volume of 12,324,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,134,037. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $81.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

