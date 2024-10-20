Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFIV. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 70,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter.

EFIV opened at $56.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.80. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $56.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.02.

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

