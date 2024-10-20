Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 638 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,846,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,862,000 after buying an additional 2,244,478 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,775,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,173,000 after acquiring an additional 296,017 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,425,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,150,000 after purchasing an additional 906,935 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,485,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,503,000 after purchasing an additional 397,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7,941.3% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527,347 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $36.91 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.96.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

