Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,154 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,000,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $244,754,000 after purchasing an additional 916,772 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,490,492,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 556,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,113,000 after acquiring an additional 22,568 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Walt Disney by 555.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 956,788 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $117,599,000 after acquiring an additional 810,923 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 456.9% during the first quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 27,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.05.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $97.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.23 and a one year high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $177.35 billion, a PE ratio of 105.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

