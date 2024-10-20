Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 386.21 ($5.04) and traded as high as GBX 395 ($5.16). Water Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 395 ($5.16), with a volume of 223,265 shares changing hands.

Water Intelligence Stock Up 1.3 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 401.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 386.68. The company has a market capitalization of £68.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,880.95, a PEG ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.72, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Water Intelligence Company Profile

Water Intelligence plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides leak detection and remediation services for potable and non-potable water in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

