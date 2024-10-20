Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,033 shares during the quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $4,585,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 214,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,301,000 after purchasing an additional 26,156 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $6,665,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 144,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,039,000 after purchasing an additional 33,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $110.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.80. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $113.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 1.90%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHRW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $1,071,751.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,979,372.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.