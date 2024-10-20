Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $10,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $347,000. &PARTNERS raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 200.3% during the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $5,192,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $282.07 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $193.00 and a twelve month high of $282.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $271.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.01. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

