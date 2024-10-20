Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 220.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,535 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 1.3% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $6,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 421.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.41. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $32.11.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.