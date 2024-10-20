Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Has $240,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,751 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.8% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 13,554 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.9% in the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $41.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The stock has a market cap of $164.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.30 and a 200-day moving average of $39.45.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.58.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

