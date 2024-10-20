Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Has $499,000 Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,312,154 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,880,701,000 after purchasing an additional 106,996 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Union Pacific by 7.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,370,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,812,689,000 after buying an additional 518,985 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Union Pacific by 2.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,970,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,350,924,000 after buying an additional 124,571 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,396,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,081,348,000 after buying an additional 237,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,218,730 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $954,530,000 after acquiring an additional 322,129 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $244.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $199.97 and a one year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Daiwa America lowered Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.25.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

