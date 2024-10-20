WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

WCF Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of WCF Bancorp stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average is $6.73. WCF Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $7.50.

WCF Bancorp Company Profile

WCF Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and saving accounts; certificates of deposit; personal, mortgage, business, agricultural, and commercial real estate loans; debit and credit cards; and other products.

