WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.
WCF Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of WCF Bancorp stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average is $6.73. WCF Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $7.50.
WCF Bancorp Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WCF Bancorp
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Is Spotify Stock Poised to Soar? Options Traders Think So
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- What is a support level?
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for WCF Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WCF Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.