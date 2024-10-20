Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Acquires 3,984 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 2.5% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $53.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

