Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 56.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,629 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.7% in the third quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 3.4% during the second quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the first quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $415.00 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $421.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $385.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.50. The company has a market cap of $411.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.69.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

