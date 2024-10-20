Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 10,901 Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAGP. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the second quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 61.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $18.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.67. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Plains GP to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.11.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

