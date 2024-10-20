Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $28.29 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $28,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $177.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $178.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.85.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

