Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 1,505.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of VST stock opened at $131.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.93. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $143.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.2195 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 64.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VST has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Vistra in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VST

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.