Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Sells 6,194 Shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,035 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,194 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC owned 0.43% of Equity Bancshares worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 1.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 80,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ EQBK opened at $43.82 on Friday. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $45.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.13 and a 200-day moving average of $36.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $668.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Equity Bancshares Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Bancshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Equity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

In other news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 24,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,912.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,161,674.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Equity Bancshares news, Director Gregory L. Gaeddert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $245,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,675.33. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 24,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,912.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,616 shares in the company, valued at $6,161,674.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,101 shares of company stock worth $1,351,925. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQBK. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Equity Bancshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upgraded Equity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

