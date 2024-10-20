Wealthspring Capital LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of DT Cloud Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DYCQ)

Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its stake in DT Cloud Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DYCQ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. DT Cloud Acquisition makes up approximately 1.3% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned about 1.15% of DT Cloud Acquisition worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Cloud Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $5,156,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Cloud Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,865,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Cloud Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,785,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Cloud Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Cloud Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $1,095,000.

DYCQ stock remained flat at $10.43 during midday trading on Friday. DT Cloud Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30.

DT Cloud Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

