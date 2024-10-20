Wealthspring Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX)

Wealthspring Capital LLC decreased its position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,963 shares during the quarter. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II accounts for approximately 3.8% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned about 0.91% of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPXX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $720,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II by 55.2% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 405,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 144,367 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II by 28.6% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II by 20,059.0% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 462,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 460,554 shares in the last quarter.

IPXX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.79. 1,558,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,999. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average of $10.62.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

