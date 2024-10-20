Wells Fargo & Company Raises CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target to $77.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

CMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.85.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $71.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.99 and a 200-day moving average of $63.82. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $52.12 and a 52-week high of $71.57.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 13.10%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 431.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 594.5% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

