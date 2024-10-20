Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) PT Raised to $19.00 at TD Cowen

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Cowen from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $20.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $570.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 101.01%.

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $17,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,943,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,728,745.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 378.0% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 483.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

